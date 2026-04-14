XPCHEM Strengthens India Presence with Operational Expansion in Mumbai After Gulf

Mumbai, Maharashtra: XPCHEM, a Switzerland-based independent testing and certification agency, has expanded its laboratory operations in Mumbai, reinforcing its growing footprint in India’s energy and petrochemical sector. Founded in 2008 in Zurich, XPCHEM operates across more than 40 countries, delivering high-precision testing, inspection, and certification services worldwide.

Prior to this expansion, XPCHEM had already established laboratory facilities at Sikka Port near the Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, one of India’s most significant petroleum hubs. Building on this strong foundation, the company has now operationalized its presence in Mumbai, positioning itself at the center of one of South Asia’s busiest maritime and energy trade corridors.

The Mumbai facilities are strategically located near Port Jawahar Dweep (MOT – Marine Oil Terminal) and Nhava Sheva Port (INNSA1), enabling XPCHEM to provide faster, more efficient testing and inspection services for petroleum cargo, chemicals, and related products. The laboratories are fully equipped to deliver diesel and petroleum testing, chemical analysis, cargo inspection, and certification services in line with global ASTM and ISO standards.

This expansion has already been completed and is fully operational, reflecting XPCHEM’s continued investment in India without formal announcement until now. The move enhances the company’s ability to serve clients with real-time testing, reduced turnaround times, and consistent global quality standards.

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“Expanding into Mumbai was a natural progression for us after establishing operations in Gujarat,” said a company spokesperson. “With proximity to key ports and terminals, we are better positioned to support the dynamic needs of India’s oil, gas, and chemical trade.”

XPCHEM’s growth is further supported by its strategic association with SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company, which holds a significant stake. This relationship strengthens XPCHEM’s technical expertise and reinforces its credibility in global markets.

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