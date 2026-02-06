New Delhi [India], February 05: Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), Kalkaji successfully organized the XXI International Conference 2026 on “Geopolitics: Global Implications for Business Sustainability, Technology and Governance” on 30–31 January 2026.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Amit Gupta, Chairman, JIMS Group, the institute continues its mission of shaping global business leaders who combine innovation and professionalism with strong ethical foundations.

Established in 1997, JIMS Kalkaji is the flagship institute of the JIMS Group, renowned for its excellence in management education. The institute offers AICTE-approved PGDM and PGDM (International Business) programs, both of which are NBA-accredited, SAQS-accredited, and recognized as MBA equivalents by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). JIMS Kalkaji is also a member of AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and is currently in the process of achieving AACSB Accreditation, one of the world’s most prestigious benchmarks of business education quality.

With its strong academic rigor, industry-linked curriculum, and focus on experiential learning, JIMS Kalkaji has consistently been ranked among the Top 15 Private B-Schools in India. The institute’s collaboration with Grant Thornton Bharat further enhances the integration of classroom learning with real-world corporate exposure, preparing students to excel in dynamic global business environments.

The XXI International Conference was held on 30–31 January 2026, with the inaugural session and panel discussion on 30 January 2026 at the C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, New Delhi, followed by research paper presentations on 31 January 2026 at the JIMS Campus. Prof. (Dr.) Neelam Tandon highlighted the growing relevance of geopolitics in shaping India’s strategic positioning in the emerging world order and informed participants about the rigorous selection of high-quality research papers. Dr. Amit Gupta, Chairman, Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), emphasized the increasing impact of geopolitics on business strategy, governance, and economic resilience. Mr. Ashish Jain, Deputy Director General, FIEO and Guest of Honor, discussed geopolitics-driven trade realignments, sustainability mandates, protectionist trends, and the importance of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement. Dr. Lalit Singhal, Former Development Commissioner (SEZs), Government of India, elaborated on India’s economic evolution, SEZ and PLI policies, export growth, FTAs, and technological sovereignty under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Anil Wadhwa, Former Ambassador and Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, underscored geopolitics as a defining force influencing supply chains, climate resilience, governance reforms, and India’s expanding role in the global economy. The panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Lalit Singhal, featured eminent experts including Mr. Manjeev Singh Puri, IFS (Rtd.), who highlighted India’s rise as a major economic power while stressing shared responsibility in sustainability; Mr. Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar, IIPA, who emphasized resilience-based governance, energy transition, and digital public infrastructure; Mr. Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist, Infomerics Ratings, who spoke on global fragmentation, climate inequities, and India’s economic resilience; and Prof. Faisal Ahmed, FORE School of Management, who analyzed economic policy as a geopolitical tool, climate geopolitics, and India’s strategic role in the Indo-Pacific and QUAD. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. (Dr.) Anupama Sharma.

