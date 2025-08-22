YesMadam: From Shark Tank Success to a Vision for a New India | Image: YesMadam

Some brands talk about growth. YesMadam talks about change.

When founder Akanksha stepped onto the Shark Tank India Season 3 stage, she carried a clear mission to make professional beauty and wellness services available to every home in India. Not just in big cities.

Not just for a few affluent. For everyone.

Before Shark Tank, the business was already showing strength. ₹50 crore in annual revenue. 60,000 monthly customers. Bootstrapped and profitable, a rare combination in the startup world.

The pitch won attention and sparked momentum.

In the year following the episode, YesMadam’s reach grew faster than ever. Monthly customers tripled from 60,000 to 2 lakh.

The Sharks saw their potential. Peyush Bansal admitted he started listening with doubts but was won over by “outstanding numbers.”

The answer, Akanksha believes, lies in staying true to the mission. Growth is not a race for her, it’s a journey that must include those who need it most.

The company’s EBITDA run rate now stands at ₹18 crore, up from ₹1 crore before Shark Tank. But for them, this is just a starting point.