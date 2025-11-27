Yohan Poonawalla Becomes the First Collector Worldwide to Showcase 7 Rolls-Royce Phantoms at a Single Event Globally

Mumbai: India’s foremost classic car collector and renowned industrialist Mr. Yohan Poonawalla is ready to make history. The mega event is considered to be one of the world’s most prestigious and exclusive classic car rallies. Among these exceptional automobiles, 1928 Rolls-Royce 17 EX Phantom I Ex-Maharaja of Kashmir, 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Ex-Sir Captain Malcolm Cambell, 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Ex-Maharaja of Panchkote.

1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Ex-Ruler of Qatar, 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom VII First Phantom to Come to India post re-launch, 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Last EWB with Privacy Suite in the World. All seven will be exhibited as part of the curated ‘Phantom Centenary Exhibition’ to celebrate 100 Years of Rolls-Royce Phantom (1925 – 2025). The Phantom VI and Phantom VII will take to the open roads, participating in the rally itself — traversing through scenic routes across the Emirates alongside some of the world’s most celebrated automobiles such as Stirling Moss’ Mille Miglia winning 300 SLR.

Hosted by Octanium Experiences, in collaboration with 1000 Miglia Srl Italy, this year’s rally unites 120 teams and collectors from around the globe in a five-day celebration of heritage, design and driving passion. Originally founded in Italy in 1927, the 1000 Miglia is one of the most prestigious rallies known as “the most beautiful race in the world,” that blends timeless automotive elegance with the thrill of open-road competition.

Reflecting on his historic participation, Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of the Poonawalla Group said, “Representing India for the fourth time in a row at the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE is a proud and emotional moment. These Phantoms are not mere vehicles, they are living expressions of history, art and legacy. It’s a proud moment to see these masterpieces showcased alongside the world’s finest classic cars. My participation underscores India’s growing recognition in the global motoring fraternity.”

Commenting on the occasion, Michelle Poonawalla, Director of the Poonawalla Group said, “This moment represents more than just participation in a world-class event, it reflects Yohan’s life-long devotion to preserving history and craftsmanship in its purest form. His ability to bring these extraordinary machines back to life and to share India’s heritage with an international audience, is both inspiring and deeply meaningful. I’m incredibly proud to see his passion recognised on the international stage.”

Often referred to as the “Rolls-Royce Man”, Poonawalla’s unparalleled collection includes rare and historically significant models that embody the golden eras of luxury motoring. His participation at 1000 Miglia marks not just a personal triumph, but it will also be a defining moment in placing Indian collectors firmly on the international automotive map.

