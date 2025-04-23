TheViralMantra, a flagship property of Filmy Mantra Digital, has become a top Instagram account for fans of Bollywood. Created by Murtaza Rangwala, it keeps followers updated with the latest news, trends, and events in the Bollywood scene.

With a focus on providing quality content, TheViralMantra has built a reputation as a reliable source for Bollywood insights. It features everything from exclusive film premieres to detailed interviews, offering a fresh viewpoint on the Indian film industry.

For example, TheViralMantra extensively covered the trailer launch of Sanjay Dutt's new film, highlighting his impressive entrance that created a lot of excitement.