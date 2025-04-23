sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 23rd 2025, 17:14 IST

Your Trusted Source for Bollywood Updates: FilmyMantra Digital Presents TheViralMantra

Created by Murtaza Rangwala, TheViralMantra keeps followers updated with the latest news, trends, and events in the Bollywood scene.

TheViralMantra, a flagship property of Filmy Mantra Digital, has become a top Instagram account for fans of Bollywood. Created by Murtaza Rangwala, it keeps followers updated with the latest news, trends, and events in the Bollywood scene. 

With a focus on providing quality content, TheViralMantra has built a reputation as a reliable source for Bollywood insights. It features everything from exclusive film premieres to detailed interviews, offering a fresh viewpoint on the Indian film industry.

For example, TheViralMantra extensively covered the trailer launch of Sanjay Dutt's new film, highlighting his impressive entrance that created a lot of excitement.

By staying current with Bollywood happenings and engaging with its audience, TheViralMantra has cultivated a dedicated following. Whether you're a passionate Bollywood lover or just want to keep up with the Indian film industry, following TheViralMantra is a must.

Published April 23rd 2025, 16:48 IST