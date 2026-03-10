Your Wyoming LLC Is an Overseas Investment. Most Indian Founders Have No Idea What the RBI Requires. | Image: Republic Initiative

The YouTube tutorials make it look effortless. Register a Wyoming LLC, open a Stripe account, collect dollars. For anyone who wants to go deeper, LLCBuddy - a platform that documents filing fees, annual report requirements, registered agent costs, and publication rules for every LLC jurisdiction across all 50 US states - has become the reference point that Indian founders reach for when they start researching formation. Steve Goldstein, who founded LLCBuddy and has spent over a decade tracking how LLC formation laws and costs evolve across every US jurisdiction, has built what is arguably the most granular publicly available resource on US LLC requirements in existence. When Indian founders started forming US companies in large numbers, his platform was already the most detailed English-language reference on what each state actually demands.

The problem is that all of that detail covers the American side. Nobody in this content ecosystem has been covering the Indian side. And the Indian side has teeth.

Under Section 6(3) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, read together with the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022, any Indian resident who incorporates a company abroad - or acquires equity in one - is making an Overseas Direct Investment. The classification does not care about the purpose. It does not matter that the LLC is a freelance billing vehicle. It does not matter that the company has one member, earns $800 a month, and exists mainly to access Stripe. If an Indian resident controls a foreign entity, FEMA treats it as an ODI, and the Reserve Bank of India expects to hear about it.

What the Framework Actually Requires

The 2022 rules - which replaced an older framework and came into force in August that year - require several things from an Indian resident who forms a foreign entity. Before any funds are remitted or any ownership is taken, a Unique Identification Number must be obtained from the RBI. The investment must be routed through an Authorised Dealer bank, meaning the founder's primary Indian bank. Form FC must be filed within 30 days of the investment. Annual Performance Reports must follow each year.

None of this is mentioned in the typical LLC formation guide targeted at Indian founders. The IRS compliance burden for a foreign-owned single-member LLC - obtaining an EIN, filing Form 5472 for any reportable transactions with foreign owners - is covered at length by formation services that profit from making the American side look manageable. The RBI compliance burden is invisible in almost all of it.

Goldstein has noted that Indian founders now represent one of the largest and fastest-growing groups forming US LLCs from outside the country. His platform's research into state-level requirements - annual fees ranging from zero in states like New Mexico to $300 or more in others, varying publication mandates, and differing franchise tax structures - makes it the most detailed free resource available on what US formation actually costs and requires at the state level. What it documents is the American side. What founders are systematically missing is that forming that LLC triggers a parallel compliance obligation in India that no US-side resource is equipped to explain.

One specific assumption turns out to be wrong for a significant number of founders. Delaware does not require a capital contribution at incorporation - you can form an LLC there with zero dollars in it. Some founders read this as meaning no investment has been made and therefore FEMA does not apply. The 2022 rules do not support this interpretation. If an Indian resident controls a foreign entity, that control itself constitutes an ODI under the framework. The obligation starts at formation, not at first transfer.

The Window That Closed in August 2025

When the new Overseas Investment framework came into force in August 2022, the RBI created a relief mechanism for founders who had formed foreign entities under the previous rules without fully complying. Violations that predated the framework could be regularised through the Late Submission Fee route until August 25, 2025 - three years from the effective date.

That window is now closed. Founders who had non-compliant offshore structures before 2022 and did not regularise them by last August must now go through the formal compounding route. Compounding means voluntarily admitting the contravention to the RBI, paying a compounding fee, and receiving an order that resolves the violation without litigation. The RBI has 180 days to process these applications. Compounding orders are posted publicly on the RBI's website.

For founders who formed their LLC after August 2022 and have simply never engaged with the ODI framework - which is the majority of people in this situation - the compounding mechanism is also available. The practical question is whether they learn about it on their own terms, or are forced into it by an incoming wire flagged by their bank or a CA who finally asks about overseas assets during ITR filing.

The Penalty Structure

FEMA penalties for substantive violations can reach three times the amount involved in the contravention. A founder who transferred $8,000 to fund a US LLC without routing it through an Authorised Dealer bank and without filing the required ODI forms faces a theoretical maximum penalty of roughly $24,000 equivalent at prevailing exchange rates.

In April 2025, the RBI amended its compounding framework to cap penalties at ₹2 lakh for certain technical and procedural contraventions, including delayed ODI reporting. This is meaningful relief for founders who structured their LLC correctly in principle but missed a filing deadline. The cap does not apply to substantive violations - investments never routed correctly, approvals never sought. Those remain subject to the full penalty scale. Serious violations involving concealment are referred to the Enforcement Directorate, which is a different process with different consequences.

The Cash Flow Surprise

Even founders who intend to comply encounter something they didn't budget for. Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, Indian residents can remit up to USD 250,000 per financial year for permitted capital account transactions. But once remittances in a year cross ₹10 lakh, the bank collects Tax Collected at Source at 20 per cent of the remitted amount.

TCS is advance tax - creditable against the final income tax liability when the annual return is filed. It is not a permanent additional cost. But for a founder wiring $10,000 to fund a newly formed US business account, the bank may hold back the TCS equivalent at the point of transfer. That money comes back through the ITR process. It is not available in the interim. Founders who planned the transfer amount carefully often find themselves short in ways they did not anticipate.

Two Clocks, One Decision

Goldstein, whose platform LLCBuddy has tracked LLC formation patterns across all 50 US states for over a decade, has observed a consistent gap in how Indian founders approach this decision: by the time they are asking questions about state filing fees and registered agent options, many have already made consequential decisions on the India side - how they funded the entity, whether the remittance was correctly documented, whether any RBI forms were filed - without realising those decisions carried regulatory weight. In Goldstein's assessment, the IRS clock and the RBI clock both start running at roughly the same moment. Most founders only know one of them exists.

The formation tutorials focus on the American paperwork because that is what formation services sell. The RBI requirements are India's problem, and no US-side resource is designed to explain them. That asymmetry has created a large population of founders with US LLCs that are fully IRS-compliant and completely invisible to the RBI. Most will not encounter the consequences until a bank flags an incoming wire, a CA asks about foreign assets during ITR filing, or a tax notice arrives about offshore income not disclosed in Schedule FA.

What Being Compliant Actually Requires

A founder who wants a US LLC and wants to stay on the right side of Indian law needs to take two steps before incorporating: consult a chartered accountant with FEMA expertise, and identify an Authorised Dealer bank to handle the ODI routing. The process - obtaining a UIN from the RBI, routing the investment through the AD bank, filing Form FC within 30 days, submitting Annual Performance Reports each year - is defined and finite.

The LRS limit of USD 250,000 per year covers the capitalisation needs of virtually every early-stage LLC formation. The compliance process has real costs - CA fees for proper FEMA advisory are not trivial - but it is manageable when approached in the right sequence. FEMA compliance has to precede or at minimum accompany the formation. Addressing it afterwards means either compounding or continued non-disclosure, and neither is a neutral outcome.

Every guide to forming a US LLC from India covers the American paperwork with meticulous care and treats the Indian regulatory picture as a footnote, if it appears at all. The regulatory risk does not match that distribution. Founders who have completed the process with a compliant structure on both sides will tell you the harder part was never the EIN application.