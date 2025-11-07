Yuva Unstoppable's Founder & Viksit Bharat Ambassador Amitabh Shah Honored With Global Guardians Of Humanity Award 2025-26

Mount Abu: In a resounding acknowledgment of his relentless dedication to social change, Amitabh Shah, Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of Yuva Unstoppable, has been conferred the prestigious Global Guardians of Humanity Award 2025-26 at Mount Abu.

The honor was presented by two inspiring public figures: graceful Sister Jayanti, the Additional Administrative Head of Brahma Kumaris, and visionary Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Honorable Union Law Minister of India, during a significant ceremony celebrating profound service to mankind.

Sister Jayanti, speaking with her characteristic grace and wisdom, reflected on the deeper essence of leadership, saying that “true greatness lies in the ability to see goodness in everyone and to nurture it for the collective upliftment of society.”

The exemplary leader Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded Amitabh Shah’s humanitarian vision and commended Yuva Unstoppable’s transformative work across India. Drawing from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s PURA (Providing Urban Amenities to Rural Areas) mission, he emphasized the importance of empowering local communities through education, technology, and sustainable infrastructure — values deeply embedded in Brahmakumaris and Yuva Unstoppable’s initiatives.

With characteristic humility, Mr. Shah dedicated the award not to himself, but to the collective efforts that power the movement.“This recognition truly belongs to Yuva Unstoppable’s children, corporate partners, farmers, mothers, and the Yuva Unstoppable team - all of whom have turned compassion into measurable change across 8,000+ schools and 8 million+ beneficiaries,” Shah stated. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Brahma Kumaris and the honorable minister for inspiring the youth to blend inner values with outer action.

The Global Guardians of Humanity Award serves as a powerful testament to Yuva Unstoppable’s expansive impact, which includes transforming government schools with improved infrastructure, sanitation, and digital learning, creating a ripple effect of empowerment across India.

After completing his Master’s degree from Yale University, Mr. Amitabh Shah, our Founder and Viksit Bharat Ambassador, turned down a Wall Street offer with JP Morgan to work on the real streets of India and establish Yuva Unstoppable (among the top 10 largest NGOs in India). Amitabh is also the youngest Indian to receive the US Government’s International Ellis Island Award, an honour previously given to global icons like President Bill Clinton, President George Bush, Muhammad Ali, Paula Abdul, Indra Nooyi, and Malala Yousafzai. Our efforts have also been recognized by former Presidents of India - Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Our interventions include: Education (WASH facilities, digital classrooms, solar electrification, rainwater harvesting, modern sports facilities, STEM labs, Scholarship, Early Childhood Care, Health and Nutrition (transforming Anganwadis, providing nutritional support to children and pregnant/new mothers, Vaccination Drives), Employability(Placement focused Skilling for youth in soft and as well as domain specific skills - IT/Ites/BFSI/ AI, ML, etc), and Environment (Agroforestry, Afforestation, Water Bodies Restoration, Solar Street Lighting, Urban Heat Stress Mitigation, Carbon Credits).



Impact at a Glance:

8M+ beneficiaries empowered across 25 Indian states

8,000+ schools transformed with WASH facilities, STEM labs, and smart classrooms—boosting attendance by

15% and learning outcomes by 4x ( validated by London School of Economics)

7000+ students supported through scholarships

1,00,000+ youth skilled

~540 schools and 3,00,000+ students empowered across India through hands-on STEM, AI, and Coding education.

35 million trees planted, supporting 50,000+ farmers and sequestering 27M tons of carbon

For CSR Collaborations, connect with parth@yuvaunstoppable.org