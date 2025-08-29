Zero Funding, Pure Grit: How Krishna & Koushik Won the Trust of 5 Million Readers

In 2017, two young men from rural West Bengal connected over Facebook. Krishna Chandra Garain and Koushik Dutta had different backgrounds but shared one vision: to create a news platform that truly connected with people. By 2022, that vision took shape as India Hood—a digital-first news network built not with big investors or flashy campaigns, but with dedication, trust, and a lot of hard work.

The Beginning of India Hood

Armed with nothing more than a single laptop, a modest internet connection, and an idea, Krishna and Koushik began publishing stories in Bengali that mainstream outlets often overlooked—district updates, government schemes, job notifications, weather alerts, and cultural happenings. The goal was simple: to bring relevant, reliable, and relatable news to people who were otherwise left out of mainstream coverage.

Two Platforms, Two Audiences

Indiahood.in delivers bangla news, focusing on local weather forecasts, government schemes, job updates, and cultural events that shape daily life in West Bengal, while Indiahood.com, its English-language counterpart, caters to a national audience with coverage of startup news, business news, financial insights, and stories of wider relevance across India.

Growth Without Funding

What sets Indiahood apart is its journey. The platform has grown entirely organically—without spending a single rupee on paid traffic. Today, it reaches more than five million readers every month, with over one million subscribers across push notifications, email, and WhatsApp. The company, now operating under Hoodgen Pvt Ltd, employs more than 18 dedicated team members who manage daily news operations.

“Our audience isn’t just in big cities,” says co-founder Koushik Dutta. “We have readers in small towns and villages who rely on us for timely updates. That trust has been built slowly, with consistent effort.”

The Struggles Behind the Scenes

The early days were anything but easy. With limited resources, Krishna and Koushik themselves wrote, edited, and published every story. Internet issues, lack of modern equipment, and the nonstop demand of digital news made things difficult. Yet, they stayed focused on their core mission—delivering real news that matters, not chasing trends or sensationalism.

“We just focused on stories that connect with people. Real stories—not noise,” Krishna recalls.

Looking Toward the Future

As India Hood continues to grow, the founders have bigger dreams. Their main mission is to reach every gali and every jila in West Bengal while creating opportunities for local voices. The company aims to provide 100+ jobs to local reporters and writers, ensuring grassroots journalism thrives in the digital age.