5 Healthy Buttermilk Recipe From Around India To keep You Cool This Summer | Image: X

As temperatures soar across the country, staying hydrated and cool becomes a top priority. While water remains the go-to choice, traditional Indian drinks like buttermilk known by various names across regions offer a perfect mix of hydration, taste, and health benefits. Rich in probiotics and low in calories, buttermilk is a summer essential in many Indian households.

Here are five healthy and refreshing buttermilk recipes from different corners of India that not only quench thirst but also aid digestion and boost immunity.

1. Neer Mor: The South Indian Classic

A staple in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Neer Mor is a spiced buttermilk seasoned with ginger, green chili, curry leaves, and mustard seeds. It's light, cooling, and perfect to combat the heat and humidity of southern India. Served chilled, it’s a popular drink during festivals like Ram Navami.

2. Masala Chaas: The North Indian Favorite

Popular in Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, Masala Chaas is a savory buttermilk made with roasted cumin powder, black salt, and fresh coriander or mint. Known for its digestive properties, it’s often served after heavy meals to aid gut health.

3. Pudina Chaas: The Minty Refresher

This variation, enjoyed across the country, uses fresh mint leaves blended with buttermilk, ginger, and a pinch of rock salt. Mint’s natural cooling effect makes this a perfect mid-day beverage to beat the heat and refresh the senses.

4. Ghol: The Bengali Twist

West Bengal’s version of buttermilk, Ghol, is a sweet and salty drink flavored with cumin, black salt, and sometimes a hint of mustard. It’s smooth, frothy, and often served during the scorching summer months to stay cool and energized.

5. Sambaram: Kerala’s Aromatic Buttermilk