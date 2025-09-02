Updated 2 September 2025 at 21:05 IST
5 Resilient Plants That Won’t Die Even If You Forget To Water Them For Weeks
Plants brighten any space, but not everyone has a green thumb. Discover 5 resilient houseplants like Snake Plant, ZZ Plant, Succulents, Pothos, and Dracaena that thrive with minimal watering, perfect for beginners or busy plant lovers looking for low-maintenance greenery.
Plants are a great way to brighten even the dullest corners of a house. Whether you live in a sprawling bungalow or a cramped city apartment, a house plant is what every space needs to bring it to life.
However, being a plant-parent is not easy, and not everyone is blessed with a green thumb. People who are just starting out often forget to water plants, leading to the plant babies dying an untimely death. The solution – house plants that can survive prolonged neglect and still do not give up. Here are 5 super resilient plants that won’t die if you forget to water them for weeks.
Snake Plant (Sansevieria)
With its upright, sword-like leaves, the snake plant is nearly indestructible and can survive for weeks without water. It is perfect for plant-parents who are just starting out.
ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)
Yet another beginner-friendly plant, the ZZ plant can go for weeks without watering thanks to its water-storing rhizomes. It's almost impossible to kill, and it does well in low light.
Succulents
Plants like aloe vera and jade fall under this category. These plants store water in their leaves and can thus sustain easily even if you forget to water them for weeks.
Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)
Pothos, or Devil's Ivy, is a hardy trailing vine that needs water only when the soil has completely dried up. Added bonus – it looks really aesthetic in homes.
Dracaena (Dracaena species)
Dracaena is a popular low-maintenance plant with slender stems and lush foliage, tolerant of low light and infrequent watering.
