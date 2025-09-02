5 Resilient Plants That Won’t Die Even If You Forget To Water Them For Weeks

Plants are a great way to brighten even the dullest corners of a house. Whether you live in a sprawling bungalow or a cramped city apartment, a house plant is what every space needs to bring it to life.

Also Read: DIY Home Decor Ideas To Elevate Your Bedroom Sanctuary For Better Sleep

However, being a plant-parent is not easy, and not everyone is blessed with a green thumb. People who are just starting out often forget to water plants, leading to the plant babies dying an untimely death. The solution – house plants that can survive prolonged neglect and still do not give up. Here are 5 super resilient plants that won’t die if you forget to water them for weeks.



Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

With its upright, sword-like leaves, the snake plant is nearly indestructible and can survive for weeks without water. It is perfect for plant-parents who are just starting out.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

Yet another beginner-friendly plant, the ZZ plant can go for weeks without watering thanks to its water-storing rhizomes. It's almost impossible to kill, and it does well in low light.

Succulents

Plants like aloe vera and jade fall under this category. These plants store water in their leaves and can thus sustain easily even if you forget to water them for weeks.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Pothos, or Devil's Ivy, is a hardy trailing vine that needs water only when the soil has completely dried up. Added bonus – it looks really aesthetic in homes.

Also Read: Lesser Known Mental Wellness Benefits Of Gardening



Dracaena (Dracaena species)