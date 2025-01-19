7 Crore Rudraksha Beads Attract Devotees To Shiv Nagari At Maha Kumbh 2025

As the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela continues to elevate religious fervour in Prayagraj, Shiv Nagari has emerged as a spiritual hub, drawing thousands of devotees. Located in Sector 6, this unique attraction features 12 Jyotirlingas crafted from an astounding 7.51 crore Rudraksha beads sourced from over 10,000 villages. These sacred structures, each standing 11 feet tall and 9 feet wide, are a testament to faith and devotion.

Mauni Baba, the visionary behind the project, revealed its purpose: eradicating terrorism and safeguarding Bangladeshi Hindus. The foundation of the Jyotirlingas was laid with iron Shivlings, which were later adorned with Rudraksha beads. Baba shared, “For 37 years, I have been crafting and worshipping Shivlings made from various Rudraksha beads, ranging from one Mukhi to 26 Mukhi.”

Shiv Nagari stands as the world’s first city entirely constructed with Rudraksha beads. The 12 Jyotirlingas are uniquely positioned, with six facing north and six facing south. Notably, the Mahakal Shivling is the only one globally to face south, adding to its spiritual significance. According to Baba, Rudraksha beads are considered sacred, requiring Pran Pratishtha rituals to unlock their divine potential.

The Baba highlighted the benefits of different types of Rudraksha. For instance, eight and nine Mukhi beads are believed to invite prosperity, ensuring Goddess Lakshmi’s presence in a household, while ten and eleven Mukhi beads are thought to enhance career success. Rare varieties, such as one-faced and two-faced Rudraksha, also hold special significance.