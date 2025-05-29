Here's 7 Simple Tricks to Make Your Homemade Chai Taste Like It’s From a Tapri | Image: Unsplash

Chai isn’t just a beverage in India it’s an emotion. From morning wake-ups to mid-day breaks, gossip sessions to monsoon musings, there’s something deeply comforting about tapri chai that hot, strong, slightly sweet cup served in a cutting glass, brewed with care and local flair. So how do you recreate that kadak, flavorful experience at home?

Let’s dive into 7 simple but game-changing tricks to make your homemade chai taste just like it’s from a tapri:

1. Always Use Full-Fat Milk

Tapri chai is never light. Use full-cream milk This gives the chai body and creaminess — making every sip smooth and satisfying.

2. Let It Boil, Then Boil Some More

The secret to tapri chai’s depth lies in slow, extended boiling. First boil the water with spices and tea leaves, then add milk and sugar. Let it all bubble together until the color darkens and the aroma fills your kitchen. Good chai can’t be rushed.

3. Use Loose Tea Leaves Not Tea Bags!

Forget the tea bags, real chai needs real leaves. For that intense flavor and deep color, go for strong Indian chai blends like Assam or CTC tea. Use at least 1 heaped teaspoon per cup.

4. Add Crushed Ginger and Cardamom

A tapri chaiwala doesn’t use pre-ground spice mixes. Crush fresh ginger and cardamom pods in a mortar and pestle. Add them right when the water starts to boil.

Optional Add-ins: A clove, a pinch of cinnamon, or even a dash of fennel seeds depending on your mood.

5. Sweeten the Right Way

Add sugar while your chai is still boiling. This helps it dissolve evenly and blend into the tea rather than just floating around. The result? That slightly caramelized sweetness that keeps you coming back for more.

6. Let It ‘Rise’ Before You Pour

When your chai rises up the pot and threatens to spill that’s the moment! Let it rise once, maybe twice, then switch off the flame. It intensifies the taste and gives the tea a frothy edge.

7. Use a Steel Strainer and Glass Cup

Pour your chai through a traditional steel strainer into a small glass or a clay kulhad if you really want the full experience. That cutting-glass size? That authentic look and feel makes every sip more satisfying.

BONUS TIP

Try Jaggery Instead of Sugar

In some parts of India, especially the rural north, jaggery or gur is used for sweetness. It gives chai a rich, earthy flavor and a deeper color. Just melt it into the tea after removing from the heat to avoid curdling the milk.