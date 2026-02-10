AI Caricature Trend Takes Over Instagram, Here's The Exact Prompt To Create Your Own Cartoon In Minutes

Several actors and Instagram influencers recently jumped onto the viral AI caricature trend, delighting fans with playful, animated-style versions of themselves. This has prompted netizens to experiment with artificial intelligence to reimagine their photos, based on their occupation. Many are now using the creations as their profile pictures on social media.

Representative Image | Freepik



What makes this trend so popular is its accessibility. You no longer need advanced design skills or professional illustration software. With a clear photograph and the right text prompt, AI can generate a personalised caricature in just a few minutes. These cartoons often exaggerate facial features in a fun way while adding visual elements that reflect a person’s profession, interests or personality, making them perfect for profile pictures and Instagram stories.

The key to getting a great AI caricature lies in how you describe what you want. A well-written prompt helps the AI understand the style, mood and details you’re aiming for. Whether you want a bright, comic-book vibe or a soft, animated look, your instructions play a major role in shaping the final image.

What prompts to use for the caricature trend?



The easiest way to generate a caricature of ourselves is reportedly on ChatGPT. Make sure you are on the updated version of the app, which allows photo uploads. Next, choose a clear, well-lit photo with minimal background clutter and upload it to the software. After uploading, write a detailed and specific prompt about how you want the result to be. As per netizens, the best prompt is, “Create a high-quality caricature of me based on this photo. Keep my facial features recognisable but slightly exaggerated in a fun and flattering way. Show me as a [your profession] in a [describe setting — office, studio, newsroom, café, etc.]. Use a [style — cartoon, Pixar, digital illustration, hand-drawn] look with vibrant colours and soft lighting. Make it suitable for a profile picture and social media sharing.”

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can also use the prompt,

“Create a high-quality, cute caricature-style illustration of a person based on this photo. Use a soft animated look with expressive eyes, smooth skin texture, natural lighting and a clean background. Maintain facial resemblance while adding a playful cartoon touch. Digital art style, ultra-detailed, vibrant yet realistic.” You can also simply write, “Create a caricature of me and my job based on everything you know about me.”

Advertisement