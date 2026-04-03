Ajay Devgn Treats Himself To Swanky Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Over ₹1 Crore On His 57th Birthday

Ajay Devgn celebrated his 57th birthday on 2 April. Instead of treating it like any ordinary day, he chose to mark the occasion by gifting himself a stunning new luxury car. Although he did not share any photos himself, the car dealership offered a glimpse of the Golmaal 5 actor’s new ride, and it’s exceptional.

Ajay Devgn buys new car

Ajay Devgn has bought a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which costs around ₹1.40 crore. He is only the third person in India to purchase this car recently, following Hardik Pandya, who bought one for his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, and Shah Rukh Khan, who brought home an obsidian black model.

According to its official website, the V-Class comes in a single, high-spec AMG Line trim and offers two powertrain options, both paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The brand designs the V-Class mainly for chauffeur-driven owners and offers it only in the Extra-Long Wheelbase (ELWB) version. It measures 5,370 mm in length and has a 3,430 mm wheelbase, making it the longest Mercedes model available in India.

Ajay Devgn's car collection

Ajay Devgn is known for its exceptionally car collection. Singham actor chooses his cars carefully, and his collection clearly reflects his refined taste. It includes several luxury models such as the BMW X7, BMW i7, Mercedes-Benz S450, Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the BMW 7 Series. This latest purchase, priced at around ₹1.4 crore, adds even more anomaly to his already impressive collection.

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On the work front, he has a busy schedule with upcoming projects, including Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, Ranger, and Golmaal 5.