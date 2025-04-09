Alia Bhatt Loves Chia Seed Pudding — Here’s How This Superfood Helps With Weight Loss

Alia Bhatt is admired not just for her acting skills and effortless style, but also for her dedication to fitness and clean eating.

One of her go-to healthy indulgences? Chia seed pudding. We got a sneak peek into her diet when she shared a video of herself preparing some of her favorite foods — and chia pudding made the cut.

Known for her love of a few selective desserts, Alia opts for this nutrient-rich treat, often whipped up by her head chef. Packed with fiber, chia seeds are known to aid digestion and support weight loss, making them a smart and satisfying choice.

In a world obsessed with fad diets and quick fixes, Alia’s choice of chia seeds stands out as a sustainable and wholesome option — one that’s backed by science and celebrated by wellness experts.

Here are 5 ways chia seeds can help with weight loss, just like they help Alia stay on track with her health goals:

Keeps You Full for Longer: Chia seeds are incredibly high in soluble fiber, which absorbs water and expands in your stomach, forming a gel-like substance. This slows digestion, keeps hunger pangs at bay, and reduces unnecessary snacking — a key aspect of successful weight management.

Chia seeds are incredibly high in soluble fiber, which absorbs water and expands in your stomach, forming a gel-like substance. This slows digestion, keeps hunger pangs at bay, and reduces unnecessary snacking — a key aspect of successful weight management. Hydration Booster with Zero Sugar: Chia seeds can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, helping you stay hydrated — and when you're hydrated, you're less likely to mistake thirst for hunger. This also aids in digestion and metabolism.

Chia seeds can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water, helping you stay hydrated — and when you're hydrated, you're less likely to mistake thirst for hunger. This also aids in digestion and metabolism. Packed with Protein and Omega-3s : Protein plays a crucial role in building lean muscle and burning fat. Chia seeds contain plant-based protein and healthy fats, especially Omega-3 fatty acids, which not only curb inflammation but also support fat burning.

: Protein plays a crucial role in building lean muscle and burning fat. Chia seeds contain plant-based protein and healthy fats, especially Omega-3 fatty acids, which not only curb inflammation but also support fat burning. Supports Gut Health and Digestion: A healthy gut is key to weight management. The fiber in chia seeds helps promote regular bowel movements and fuels good gut bacteria, which is essential for breaking down fat and maintaining energy levels.

A healthy gut is key to weight management. The fiber in chia seeds helps promote regular bowel movements and fuels good gut bacteria, which is essential for breaking down fat and maintaining energy levels. Low-Calorie, High-Nutrient Snack: Despite their tiny size, chia seeds are nutrient-dense. They're low in calories but rich in essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and iron, making them the ideal food for anyone watching their calorie intake without compromising on nutrition.

Science Backs It: Chia Seeds Aid Weight Loss – But With a Catch

According to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), chia seed consumption over a 12-week period does lead to weight loss, improved waistline measurements, and better lipid profiles — but primarily in individuals who had elevated or abnormal levels to begin with.

The study revealed that participants who consumed chia flour saw a clinically discrete but statistically significant reduction in body weight — about 1.1 kg on average, with obese individuals losing up to 1.6 kg. Additionally, their waist circumference shrank by 1.9 cm, showcasing a tangible impact on abdominal fat.

What’s even more compelling is chia’s influence on cholesterol levels. Among those with previously abnormal lipid profiles, there was a notable reduction in total cholesterol and VLDL cholesterol, alongside a healthy rise in HDL (the "good" cholesterol). However, for individuals with normal baseline levels, the changes were minimal — suggesting that chia seeds are most effective as a corrective, not preventive, dietary intervention.

Interestingly, triglyceride levels, blood glucose, and LDL cholesterol remained unchanged across the board, indicating that while chia offers some benefits, it isn't a silver bullet.

In conclusion, regular chia consumption for 12 weeks can yield small but meaningful health improvements, especially in those dealing with weight or cholesterol concerns.