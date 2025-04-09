Alia Bhatt Loves Chia Seed Pudding — Here’s How This Superfood Helps With Weight Loss

Updated April 9th 2025, 21:31 IST
Alia Bhatt is admired not just for her acting skills and effortless style, but also for her dedication to fitness and clean eating.
One of her go-to healthy indulgences? Chia seed pudding. We got a sneak peek into her diet when she shared a video of herself preparing some of her favorite foods — and chia pudding made the cut.
Known for her love of a few selective desserts, Alia opts for this nutrient-rich treat, often whipped up by her head chef. Packed with fiber, chia seeds are known to aid digestion and support weight loss, making them a smart and satisfying choice.
In a world obsessed with fad diets and quick fixes, Alia’s choice of chia seeds stands out as a sustainable and wholesome option — one that’s backed by science and celebrated by wellness experts.
According to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), chia seed consumption over a 12-week period does lead to weight loss, improved waistline measurements, and better lipid profiles — but primarily in individuals who had elevated or abnormal levels to begin with.
The study revealed that participants who consumed chia flour saw a clinically discrete but statistically significant reduction in body weight — about 1.1 kg on average, with obese individuals losing up to 1.6 kg. Additionally, their waist circumference shrank by 1.9 cm, showcasing a tangible impact on abdominal fat.
What’s even more compelling is chia’s influence on cholesterol levels. Among those with previously abnormal lipid profiles, there was a notable reduction in total cholesterol and VLDL cholesterol, alongside a healthy rise in HDL (the "good" cholesterol). However, for individuals with normal baseline levels, the changes were minimal — suggesting that chia seeds are most effective as a corrective, not preventive, dietary intervention.
Interestingly, triglyceride levels, blood glucose, and LDL cholesterol remained unchanged across the board, indicating that while chia offers some benefits, it isn't a silver bullet.
In conclusion, regular chia consumption for 12 weeks can yield small but meaningful health improvements, especially in those dealing with weight or cholesterol concerns.
Alia Bhatt’s love for chia seed pudding is more than just a celebrity food trend — it’s a smart, delicious way to stay fit and energized. Whether you’re trying to shed a few pounds or just eat more mindfully, incorporating chia seeds into your diet can be a game-changer. So why not start your mornings — with a creamy, satisfying bowl of chia pudding?
Published April 9th 2025, 21:31 IST