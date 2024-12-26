Alia Bhatt 's quiet-luxury outfit proves less is more. The actor celebrated Christmas 2024 with daughter Raha Kapoor, actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mom Soni Razdan and documented the special night in an Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt's attire embodies spirit of holiday romance

Alia's Christmas 2024 look was a romantic, one-shoulder midi dress by David Koma. The silver crystal-embroidered feather detailing across the shoulder added a touch of glamour to the simple yet chic design. Priced at ₹1.41 lakh, the dress exuded quiet luxury, offering a perfect blend of relaxed femininity and sophistication.

Alia’s minimal approach stood out against the maximalist Christmas fashion trends. Her soft, dewy makeup accentuated her natural beauty, while pearl earrings and a festive hairband featuring Christmas trees added a subtle touch of holiday cheer.