BAPS Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi: DYK 1.8 Million Bricks Were Used To Build This Architectural Marvel
All set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi is a true architectural marvel.
As devotees around the world await the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Hindu Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new visuals of the temple’s awe-inspiring architecture show the breath-taking temple in all its glory. The temple, which is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in mid-February, is “a symbol of the UAE's commitment to religious harmony”.
Architecture of the temple
The latest pictures and videos give a closer glimpse into the intricate architecture of the temple. The camel, a symbol of persistence, commitment and endurance, has been etched into the carvings of the Abu Dhabi Mandir while drawing inspiration from the landscapes of the UAE. This is a great way to inculcate the local culture while adding to the beauty of the temple. Other carvings also include elephants.
The tall and beautiful architectural marvel has carvings and tapestry that show various Hindu Gods like Ganesha, Lord Shiva in His various poses, Brahma and Vishnu. The Shikharas of the temple are adorned in Gold with pataka or flag on top of them, making them glitter and glimmer in the sunlight. Small towers with beautiful carvings are all over the temple walls, with beautifully decorated tall roofs to add to the grandeur of the shrine.
According to a post by BAPS Hindu Mandir on X, 1.8 million bricks and 40000 cubic feet of marble were used in the construction of the temple.
Inauguration of the temple
The shrine is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will indeed be a full circle moment as he himself had announced the construction of the temple back in 2015. In January 2024, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas extended the invitation to inaugurate the temple on behalf of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Temple, which PM Modi had accepted.
