India is the spiritual and cultural hub of the world. From art to dance, music, and architecture, we have had the most beautiful artists displaying their talent. Kathak is a classical dance form which is known for its intricate footwork, graceful movements, and expressive storytelling. One of the defining features of Kathak is the concept of "gharanas," which are distinct schools or traditions characterised by their unique styles, techniques, and repertoire. Among the most prominent gharanas of Kathak are the Lucknow Gharana, the Banaras Gharana, and the Jaipur Gharana.

Lucknow Gharana

The Lucknow Gharana is one of the oldest and most influential gharanas of Kathak, with roots tracing back to the Mughal era. Its origin can be traced back to Sri Ishwar Prasad of Allahabad who claimed that Lord Krishna had visited him in his dreams, asking him to revive the art of Kathak dance. This gharana is known for its graceful and expressive movements, intricate footwork, and emphasis on storytelling through abhinaya and bhava.

The Lucknow Gharana places a strong emphasis on subtlety, sophistication, and refinement, with a repertoire that includes both traditional and contemporary compositions. Thumri is an important part of Lucknow Gharana. Prominent exponents of the Lucknow Gharana include Pandit Birju Maharaj, Pandit Shambhu Maharaj, and Lacchu Maharaj

Banaras Gharana

The Banaras Gharana, also known as the Benares Gharana, originated in the cultural hub of Varanasi and is known for its spiritual and devotional aspects. It is characterised by the unique use of the natwari or dance bols and extensive use of the dance floor. The Banaras Gharana places a strong emphasis on storytelling through dance, often focussing on elements of mythology, folklore, and classical literature into its repertoire. Prominent exponents of the Banaras Gharana include Sitara Devi, Chunnilal, Jayanti Mala and Gopi Krishna.

Jaipur Gharana

The Jaipur Gharana developed in the courts of the Kachchwaha kings of Jaipur. It was founded by Shri Bhanuji, who was trained in the Tandava, Shiva’s raudra dance form. This gharana is known for its dynamic and energetic style, with intricate taal, fast-paced chakkars, and powerful movements. It was historically performed in Hindu royal courts, which meant it preserved the original temple dance style. Prominent exponents of the Jaipur Gharana include Jai Lal, Janki Prasad, Kundan Lal, Mohan Lal and Nawal Kishore.