Do You Know Which City Holds The Title Of Wool Capital Of The World? Hint: It's In Italy

The global textile industry has many historic hubs, but only one town is internationally known for creating the world’s finest wool fabrics. For centuries, this place has influenced luxury fashion, expert tailoring, and top-quality wool production.

Biella, a town in northern Italy, proudly holds the title of the Wool Capital of the World. It is renowned worldwide for producing some of the finest wool fabrics, especially premium merino wool used by luxury fashion houses. The town specialises in processing ultra-fine merino wool sourced from countries such as Australia and New Zealand, making it a trusted choice for high-end brands and bespoke tailors.

History

Biella’s wool industry began in the Middle Ages. As the years passed, small family workshops grew into leading textile mills. During the 19th and 20th centuries, Biella set the worldwide standard for exceptional wool quality, skilled craftsmanship and innovation.

Why is Biella known as the Wool Capital of the World?

Biella is known as the Wool Capital of the World because it has built a strong wool-making heritage over centuries. The region combines modern textile innovation with exceptional craftsmanship to produce fabrics of outstanding quality. Local experts turn raw wool into premium materials that meet the highest international standards. Many famous fashion houses choose to source their wool only from Biella.

Where is Biella?

Biella sits in the Piedmont region of northern Italy, close to the Alps. The area benefits from pure alpine water, which has long supported wool washing, dyeing, and finishing. This natural resource helped Biella grow into an important centre for wool production.

Types of Wool Produced in Biella