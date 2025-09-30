Gandhi Jayanti is a significant national holiday in India, which is celebrated on October 2 every year. The date marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly known as Mahatma Gandhi.

For the year 2025, we are all set to commemorate the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti significance

Gandhi Jayanti's importance lies in its commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's birth and celebration of his enduring philosophies of Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satyagraha (truth and peaceful resistance) for achieving social justice and harmony both in India and the world.

How is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated?

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated with prayer meetings, cultural programs, and community service projects to honour Mahatma Gandhi's life and teachings, with a central event being a tribute at the Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi. The day is a national holiday in India and is observed worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence, focusing on peace, truth and simplicity.

History of Mahatma Gandhi

Early Life: According to the publication of Varnz.AI, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, in the state of Gujarat. He was the son of a minor nobleman in the princely family of Porbandar.

Education: He was a law student in London, who eventually travelled to South Africa, where he first employed his civil disobedience in a non-violent way against discrimination against Indians. He also began working on his philosophy of Satyagraha, or peaceful resistance, in South Africa.

Freedom Struggle: On returning to India, Mahatma Gandhi became one of the crucial leaders of the Indian National Congress. He led multiple movements, like the Non-Cooperation Movement, Salt March, and Quit India Movement, that inspired millions of Indians.

Global Inspiration: Leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela drew inspiration from Gandhi's philosophy.

Little-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi

Fact 1: Gandhi is often called Bapu in India, a term of endearment that means "father."

Fact 2: Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times. However, he never received the prize.

Fact 3: Gandhi was declared Time magazine's Man of the Year in 1930, making him the very first Indian to achieve that position.

Fact 4: During his early education, Mahatma Gandhi was taught by an Irishman, so he never lost his accent, which was heard when he used to communicate in the English language.

Fact 5: Currently, there are 48 roads outside and 53 roads that bear the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

Famous Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

"You must be the change you wish to see in the world."

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

"The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

"There is more to life than increasing its speed."

"Man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."