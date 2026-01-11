Here's Your Chance To Enjoy Dhurandhar's Viral Track FA9LA Live, Rapper Flipperachi Announces Dates Of India Tour; Check Dates

Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rahman Dakait, danced to Flipperachi’s FA9LA and turned the moment into a viral hit. Bahraini rapper, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, gained unexpected popularity in India after his 2024 track FA9LA appeared in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. With this viral wave, the artist has now announced the India tour.

Flipperachi announces India tour, check out dates

Taking to Instagram, Flipperachi announced his India tour. The rapper shared an Instagram post confirming that he will perform in Bengaluru on March 14, with more dates set to be revealed soon.

"First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments! (sic)," the post read.

FA9LA’s presence in Dhurandhar added a fresh layer to the song, moving it beyond its original party vibe. The film paired the track’s powerful beats with a striking entry for Akshaye Khanna’s character, creating a darker and sharper mood. Flipperachi said he was thrilled to see his song featured in the film and described it as a special moment.

Advertisement

As Flipperachi gets ready for his India tour, fans can look forward to more live shows and potential collaborations with Indian artists.