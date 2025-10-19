Kali Puja 2025: Why In Some Parts Of India Do People Worship The Fiercest Form Of Durga? Know The Significance

Diwali is one of the most vibrant and auspicious festivals celebrated in India. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20. In many places in the country, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for good luck on this day to pray for wealth and prosperity. While most people in the Northern part of India celebrate Diwali to mark Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. However, in certain parts of the country, i.e. West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Tripura, people worship the Goddess Kali, which is said to be the fiercest form of Goddess Durga.

Kali Puja is celebrated on the new moon night of Amavasya of the month of Kartik. People celebrate this festival by lighting diyas, candles.

Mythological significance of the Goddess Kali puja

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Goddess Kali is considered the ultimate force of Shakti, representing both destruction and liberation. According to the Hindu mythology, Kali was born from the forehead of Goddess Durga during her battle against the demon Raktabija. The demon had a unique boon for every drop of his blood that fell on the earth; a new demon would arise. This made him virtually invincible. To defeat Raktabija, Kali appeared, her dark form symbolising the destruction of evil and ignorance. With her powerful tongue and sword, she drank every drop of his blood, ensuring that no demon could regenerate. This tale signifies the ultimate victory of good over evil, making Kali puja a celebration of divine power, protection, and moral triumph.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

In many states of India, like in West Bengal, the legend extends beyond mythology into ritual practice. Devotees invoke Kali's energy to eliminate negativity, fears, and obstacles in their lives. The night of Amavasya is considered highly inauspicious in many regions, is transformed into a time of spiritual empowerment. By lighting the lamps and worshipping Goddess Kali, devotees symbolically invite the goddess to destroy darkness and grant wisdom, courage, and prosperity. This connection between the cosmic myth and individual devotion underscores why Kali Puja holds a special place in Indian culture.

Legends associated with Kali puja

Kali Puja is also linked to the king Shashanka and the worship practices of tantric traditions in India. Historically, tantric devotees believed that worshipping Kali during the new moon night would enhance spiritual potency, cleanse sins, and remove fear of death. These stories highlight Kali's dual nature, that she is terrifying and nurturing, fearsome yet protective. This duality allows devotees to connect with her on multiple levels, seeking strength in times of uncertainty while celebrating the power of the divine feminine.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest