Louis Vuitton's Iconic Monogram Four-Petal Flower Copied From 12th-Century Old Karnataka Temple? Australian Influencer Hints So

Louis Vuitton’s famous monogram makes its products stand out in the luxury line. This signature design holds a special place in the company’s history, and on January 11, 2026, Louis Vuitton marked 130 years of the legendary pattern.

But what inspired the monogram’s motifs and geometric shapes has become the trending question today. Liam Richards, an Australian travel influencer, recently suggested that the iconic four-petal flower may have Indian roots. During a recent visit to a 12th-century temple in Karnataka, he pointed out that the same design was carved into the stone. After his video went viral, it sparked an unexpected cultural debate.

Australian travel influencer suggests that LV’s iconic four-petal flower has an Indian origin

Australian travel influencer Liam Richards recently shared a video on YouTube in which he visited the Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, Karnataka. During his tour, Liam appeared stunned by the temple’s beauty and the remarkable craftsmanship of the ancient structure. As he pointed at one of the sculptures, he said, "The details are out of this world. It's insane. I don't know how else to explain it."

Later in the video, he noticed an unusual detail on another sculpture. While describing how artisans carved belts around the figures that resembled leather straps, he zoomed in on a stone carving and said, "Dude, up here, there is a Louis Vuitton belt design."

The carving featured the same four-petal flower pattern often linked with the famous French luxury brand. He added, "This is where Louis Vuitton stole their design ideas from," he said.

As per reports, King Vishnuvardhana commissioned the temple in the 12th century, and builders constructed it on the banks of the Yagachi River. The Chennakeshava Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, stands on a star-shaped platform. Art historian Adam Hardy describes its design as a single-shrine structure built mainly from soapstone. Skilled craftsmen covered the temple with detailed carvings of musicians, gods, goddesses and dancers. They also sculpted 80 celestial nymphs in different poses. Builders reportedly took 103 years to complete the temple.

Meanwhile, the official website of Louis Vuitton shares a different story about the origin of its famous monogram. In 1857, Louis Vuitton welcomed his son, Georges. Georges later took charge of the family store on Rue Scribe in Paris in 1880.

In 1895, Georges began searching for a new design that would represent the brand. He created the monogram in 1896. "Inspired by Art Nouveau, Japonism, and Gothic heraldic art, Georges created the now-iconic Monogram canvas - combining geometrical floral motifs with the initials "LV" - a tribute to his father, who passed away in 1892," reads an excerpt.

The brand identifies its exclusive products through the interlocking LV initials, a four-petalled flower with rounded edges, a four-pointed flower set inside a diamond shape, and a star.