Matra Navami 2025: Know Date, Significance And Rituals Performed On This Important Day During Pirtu Paksha

Pitru Paksha has already begun from Sunday, September 7, and is going to be concluded on Sunday, September 21. This 16-day period is a significant time in Hinduism dedicated to honouring ancestors through rituals, charity, and prayers to help their souls attain moksha. Matra Navami, falling on the Krishna Paksha Navami tithi (ninth day of the waning moon), is reserved for mothers and female ancestors. This year, the day will be observed on September 15.

Navami Shradha Significance

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Navami Shraddha Tithi is also known as Mantra Navami. To perform mother's Shraddha, this tihi is most suitable. To appease all the deceased female members who departed the world on the Navami tithi of either of the two Paksha, Shukla Paksha as well as Krishna Paksha, shradha is done on this day.

Why the Ninth Day?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to The Indian Panorama, the number nine holds a significant value. It is the day of completeness and divine feminine energy (Shakti). Therefore, Navami is seen as the most auspicious day of remembering mothers, who embody nurturing, sacrifice, and unconditional love.

Navami Sharddha History

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to the old Hindu scriptures and texts, Dhurlichan in Navami Shardha Dhurlichan, a demigod in the pitru loka (ancestral realm), is invoked during Navami Shraddha. His name is from Sanskrit, dhuma (smoke) and lochan (eyes), which means smoke-eye. "His half-closed eyes, veiled by ritual fire smoke and afterlife mists, symbolise vigilance and a liminal state of souls awaiting moksha. Dhurilchan bridges the living and ancestral worlds, ensuring offerings like pinda daan (rice balls) and tarpan (water libations) reach maternal ancestors effectively.

Matra Navami Rituals

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Purification: Devotees take a ritual bath early in the morning.

Sacred Setup: A sanctified place is arranged with a photo or symbol to represent the departed mother or maternal ancestors.

Water Offering(Tarpan): Devotees offer water mixed with sesame seeds, kusa grass, and flowers while chanting mantras.