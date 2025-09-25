Navratri 2025: What Is The Significance Of 10 Weapons Of Goddess Durga?

Navratri is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. Devotees worship Goddess Durga, the divine feminine energy (Sakti) and her nine forms. This year, Navratri will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2.

Significance of Goddess Durga's weapons

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

During the nine days of Navratri and the celebration of Durga Puja, it is important to understand the history and meaning of Goddess Durga’s weapons because they are not merely tools for destruction, but a profound symbol of divine virtues and spiritual truth.

Here is the list of Maa Durga's weapons and what they symbolise:

Trident

Trident | Source: Pinterest

At the heart of Maa Durga's weapons is the Trishul, a trident with three sharp edges is believed to be given by Lord Shiva. Its three prongs represent the three qualities living on the earth, which are Tanams (calmness), Satva (salvation), and Rajas (energy).

Sword

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The Sword is a symbol of sharp intellect and wisdom, which was presented by Lord Ganesh. It's a blade that signifies the brilliance of knowledge.

Spear

Spear | Source: Pinterest

This weapon was granted to Maa Durga by Agni Dev, the God of fire, who symbolises the fiery power and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

Axe

Axe | Source: Pinterest

The Axe represents the fearlessness in the face of adversity, the power to both destroy and create. Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, provided Maa Durga with this weapon.

Bow and arrow

Bow and arrow | Source: Pinterest

Vayu Dev, the God of air, gave Goddess Durga the bow and arrow. The Arrow signifies the ability to take swift actions, while the Bow represents the potential to focus and achieve everything.

Lotus

Lotus | Source: Pinterest

A Lotus, a gift from Lord Brahma, symbolising the blossoming of spiritual consciousness in the face of life's trials and tribulations.

Sudarshan Chakra

Sudarshan Chakra | Source: Pinterest

The mighty Sudarshan Chakra was granted to Maa Durga by Lord Vishnu. The divine weapon represents the Goddess as the epicentre of creation, with the universe revolving around her.

Shankh

Shankh | Source: Pinterest

Varuna Dev gave Shankh to Maa Durga, symbolising determination, resolution, and absolute power. Like the resounding call of the Shankh, her resolve is unmistakable. It is also believed that the sound produced by the Shankh has the power to eliminate all negative energy.

Thunderbolt/ Vajra

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Vajra is a representation of a determined spirit and supreme power. Maa Durga imbues her devotees with the strength to face challenges.

Snake

Snake | Source: Pinterest