Taj Mahotsav is back to lure all the lovers of art, craft and food in India with its latest edition. The cultural bonanza was started in year 1992 and since then, thousands of connoisseurs from all over the world visit Agra to witness the cultural festival. 2024 is the 33th year of this Mahotsav, which also finds itself in the calendar of events of the Department of Tourism, Government of India.

Main attractions of Taj Mahotsav

More than 400 legendary artisans from different parts of the country will get an opportunity to display their exquisite works of art. To name a few among them are the wood/stone carvings from Tamil Nadu, Bamboo/cane work from North East India, Paper mash work from South India and Kashmir, the marble and zardozi work from Agra, wood carving from Saharanpur etc.

Artwork from around India will be displayed | Image: Unsplash

Throughout the Mahotsav, you can experience a delightful mix of folk and classical music along with dances of various regions, especially the Brij Bhumi, performed the way they used to be centuries ago. There are delicious cuisines to sample for foodies as well. From the authentic food of Uttar Pradesh to delicious street food varieties like chaat - the food stalls at the festival will leave you wanting more.

Date and entry at the festival

Taj Mahotsav | Image: Taj Mahotsav website

This year, the 10-day extravaganza of the Taj Mahotsav is scheduled to take place between 17th February and 27th February. The entry tickets for the coveted festival is as follows:

Adults : Rs. 50/- (per Person)

(Up to 3 years ) - Free

Foreign Tourists : Free

For the group of 50 School children in school uniform, Rs. 700/-

(free entry for 2 teachers with School Group)

According to the website of Taj Mahotsav, there is no separate ticket for entry to cultural programs and the tickets can be purchased from the ticket windows on all entry gates