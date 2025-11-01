Tulsi Vivah 2025: Dos And Don’ts Of This Sacred Day

Tulsi Vivah is one of the most sacred and auspicious festivals celebrated in India. The day marks the divine union of Goddess Tulsi (Holy Basil) with Lord Vishnu (in the form of Shaligram). This holy festival marks the beginning of the auspicious marriage season in India and holds deep spiritual and cultural significance.

Tulsi plant (Basil plant) | Source: Pinterest

Here are some dos and don'ts that you should follow during Tulsi Vivah:

Goddess Tulsi | Source: Pinterest

What to do on Tulsi Vivah

1. Check the correct date and muhurat: Before you begin the ceremony, check the Panchang or consult a priest to find the accurate date and auspicious time to perform Tulsi Vivah. Performing the puja at the right time enhances its spiritual benefits.

2. Purify and decorate the Tulsi Plant: Before you begin your puja, thoroughly clean the Tulsi pot and decorate it with flowers, mango leaves, and rangoli. Many devotees dress the Tulsi plant like a bride in a red saree, bangles, and ornaments to symbolise her divine marriage.

3. Set up the mandap: Prepare a small mandap or altar where the wedding rituals will take place. Place the Shaligram ( representation of Lord Vishnu) or a picture of the deity beside the Tulsi plant to symbolise the divine couple.

Advertisement

4. Perform the puja Vidhi with devotion: Light up the diya, offer haldi, Kumkum, flowers, and sweets to deities. Recite Tulsi and Vishu mantras or songs to complete the rituals with faith and devotion.

5. Distribute Prasad and offer food to the needy: After you complete the puja, distribute prasad among family members and guests. It is believed that offering food to the poor or performing charitable acts on this day brings abundant blessings.

Advertisement

What not to do on Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi plant (Basil plant) | Source: Pinterest

1. Avoid performing the puja without purity: Always take a holy bath and wear clean clothes before you begin the rituals. Avoid conducting the puja if you are unwell or have consumed non-vegetarian food.

2. Do not pluck tulsi leaves on Dwadashi: Never pluck tulsi leaves on the day after Ekadashi (Dwadashi), as it is believed that the plant rests that day. It is recommended to collect leaves a day before the ceremony instead.

3. Avoid negative talks: Maintain a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere throughout the ceremony. Avoid anger, conflicts, or any negative talk during the rituals because the day is dedicated to divine love and purity.

4. Don't use broken utensils or stale offerings: Always use clean utensils and fresh flowers during the puja. Avoid offering wilted flowers, spoiled food, or damaged items, as they are considered inauspicious.