Valentine's Day And Relevance Of Red Roses Explained

In the modern world of fleeting trends and virality, there are few things that have stood the test of time. Rose and Valentine's Day is one such eternal combination. While the soft flower has been reduced to ‘just another item’ on the list in contemporary times, its association with the day of love has been a long-standing one.

The many tales of Valentine's Day

The origin of Valentine's Day remains a mystery, with many legends claiming to be the true origin. One such story traces back the origin of the festival to ancient Rome. Particularly, the festival of Lupercalia. The day was celebrated as a feast in honour of Saint Valentine, who was considered a legend for secretly marrying couples against the wishes of the Roman church at the time. The day soon began to take the shape of a celeration of love. Flowers made a quiet yet significant entry into it.



How did roses become a part of Valentine's Day?

Think of a time when confessing love or true feelings was not as sending a WhatsApp message or an Instagram DM. Now think of a time when smartphones, SMS or any sort of telephonic conversation was also out of question. Much before that was the era of letters and printed cards. Before that, lovers used to exchange material gifts to confess their love. Roses came into the picture even before that. Therefore, making it the first companion of Valentine's Day.



Red rose convered with soft petals became the centre of romantic love in the Victorian era. The flower could be given to someone to express one's admiration, without putting the feeling into words. Roses have a special significance.



