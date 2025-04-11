What Is Maundy Thursday? Here's What It Means To Christians

Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday, is a sacred day for many Christians across the world.

This year, Maundy Thursday falls on 17th April, 2025, followed by Good Friday on 18th April and Easter Sunday on 20th April.

What is Maundy Thursday?

Holy Thursday is the second special occasion on the list of Easter Week Calendar, which kicks off with Palm Sunday, i.e on 13 April.

Maundy Thursday is a day to commemorate Jesus Christ's Last Supper with his disciples, also known as the Lord's Supper.

The word ‘Maundy’ is derived from the Latin word ‘Mandatum’, meaning ‘commandment’.

Many churches hold special services on this day in reverence, often re-enacting the Last Supper as a reminder of Jesus’ call to live a life of service, humility, and selflessness.

Maundy Thrusday. Image: Pexels

What do people do on Maundy Thursday?

Devotees on Maundy Thursday usually attend church services to remember Jesus Christ by re-enacting his last day before he was crucified on Good Friday.

During the church service, devotees are offered Holy Communion, and some churches also hold a foot-washing ceremony, symbolizing the moment when Jesus Christ washed the feet of His disciples.

Easter Week Calendar 2025