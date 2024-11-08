Words Of Wisdom: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Great Teachers For Children’s Day 2024

Children’s Day is a celebration that honour children around the globe for their innocence, joy, and boundless potential. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of education in shaping young minds. Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14, and this year it falls on a Thursday.

In every child’s life, there is often a mentor, teacher, guardian, or role model who inspires them to dream and achieve.

As we approach Children’s Day 2024, let’s remind ourselves that children are our future and blossom best in a nurturing and compassionate environment.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes from great teachers to celebrate this special day.

<i>(10 Inspiring Children’s Day Quotes. Image: Pexels)</i>

10 Inspiring Quotes For Children’s Day 2024

“Don’t limit a child to your own learning, for they were born in another time.” - Rabindranath Tagore

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched—they must be felt with the heart.” - Helen Keller

“Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.” - Albert Einstein

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” - Nelson Mandela

“True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” - Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“The greatest gifts we can give our children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” - Maria Montessori

“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.” - Aristotle

“Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action.” - Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam