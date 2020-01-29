Art Galleries In Kolkata That Are Haven For Art Lovers | Check List

Kolkata continues to develop as a centre of Indian Culture. The city has many independent art galleries springing up over the past 20 years. Whether you are an artist or an art lover, here is a guide to a gallery ride in Kolkata. Below is a list of famous art galleries in Kolkata which displays both professional and amateur artists.

Academy of Fine Arts

Reportedly, one of the largest museums in India, the Academy of Fine Arts is one place which is revered by art lovers. Showcasing the work of the likes of Jamini Roy and Gajendra Nath Tagore, the place also organises regular symposiums for meetings and discussions pertaining to art. It takes about two hours time to tour the whole museum.

Birla Academy of Art and Culture

Established to encourage the growth of art and culture, the Birla Academy is a haven of educational and artistic activity. Not only does the place showcase some marvellous pieces of art, but also plays host to numerous art and culture exhibits all year long. This is the place to have regular educational programmes about the dynamics of art.

Genesis Art Gallery

For more than 30 years, Genesis Art Gallery has been an essential place for the contemporary Indian art scene. The place promotes the work of emerging young artists and collections of major works in the art field. Under the directorship of a new and young curator, Isha Mody, the place is developing into a thoroughly enterprising business by having exhibitions on a regular basis.

Akar Prakar Gallery

One of the leading galleries of recent times, Akar Prakar is the perfect place to see paintings of modern art in all mediums. The place is known for its constant collaborations with museums and institutions. Akar Prakar organises numerous shows around the year. The gallery also offers books and journals, which are something that art lovers should check out.

Harrington Streets Arts Centre

The Harrington Street Arts Centre (THSAC) is known as a resource centre of diverse art forms. The place specialises in curating contemporary art. The gallery showcase an incredible array of Indian and International artists. THSAC also offers several art appreciation courses and programmes. The gallery is located near Harrington Mansions, Park Street Area, in Kolkata.

