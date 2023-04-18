Last Updated:

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Easy-to-make Mehendi Designs For Eid | PHOTOS

Eid 2023 will be celebrated by people in India on April 21 or 22. It is a custom to apply henna or attractive mehendi designs on the hand.

Nitish Vashishtha
eid-ul-fitr 2023

Image: Unsplash


Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner, and followers of Islamic faith are preparing for the festivities. With the Chand Raat, month-long Roza or fasting during the holy month of Ramadan will end. Eid is expected to be celebrated in India on April 21 or April 22. Determining the correct date for the festival depends on when the Shawwal moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia. 

Ahead of Eid, peple will be buying ingredients for cooking delicacies, will renovate their houses and buy new clothes. It is also standard practice to appply henna or mehendi. Intricate and beautiful designs are flauntd by women on their hands. While creating mehendi designs can be daunting, it is sun to partake in the activity. Here are some easy mehendi designs to refer to for DIY efforts. 

 
Easy mehendi design (Image from Unsplash)
(Image:Unsplash)

 

