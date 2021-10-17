Vienna Museums Open OnlyFans Account To Display 'explicit' Artworks Amid Censorship

In a major step towards boosting their art culture, the Vienna Tourism Board has decided to use the adults-only online platform OnlyFans for putting out nude and explicit artworks on full display. The decision has been taken after almost a century of Vienna Secession declared the freedom of art by quoting "To every age its art. To art its freedom."

The online platform will help various artists to present their work with full freedom and thereafter protesting against the recent censorship on art museums and galleries. The step came under the view of the recent protests and blocking of artistic content on social media for containing nudity or being explicit further posing problems for several museums in the Austrian capital. Earlier in the month of July, the TikTok account of the famous Albertina Museum was suspended and later blocked for displaying an explicit artwork of a Japanese artist named Nobuyoshi Araki.

In another such instance, social networking platform Instagram in 2019 called out artist Peter Paul Rubens for violating its community guidelines after a painting of the artist was posted on the platform. However, most of these works are now available on OnlyFans in an unfiltered manner. OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform known for viewing and sharing adult-only content.

Vienna Tourism Board on censorship on artwork

Review of recent censorship on artworks, taking this major step, the city's tourism board decided to put Vienna's world-famous explicit artworks on the platform, thereafter, promoting its art institutions and the artist. Meanwhile, people who have subscribed to OnlyFans will also receive a free Vienna City Card for a free ticket to any of the featured museums on the platform.

Speaking on the same, a tourism board spokesperson said that censorship has made it very difficult for using nude artworks in promotional materials, as reported by The Guardian. The board which has been trying for a long time to promote Vienna as a travel destination has now taken several steps for boosting the influx of tourists.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: Pixabay)