WATCH | Vincent Van Gogh’s Paintings Come Alive In Paris’ L’Atelier Des Lumières

The digital exhibition at the Atelier des Lumières, ‘Van Gogh, La Nuit Etoilée’ has brought artist Vincent van Gogh's works to life in an immersive visual experience. Taking up the entire space of the Atelier, the exhibition traces the intense life of the artist who painted during the last 10 years of his life more than 2000 paintings, today scattered throughout the world.

The exhibition explores Van Gogh's famous works, from Potato Eaters (1885), Sunflowers (1888) to Starry Night (1889) and The Bedroom. (1889).

Gogh’s works are in the spotlight here, from floor to ceiling, projected in XXL format on the walls of an old foundry of 1835 in Paris. The art literally comes out of the frame as the visitor is teleported to another world, is allowed to walk in his paintings, enter his room or even stroll through the streets of Arles on a beautiful starry night. In a beautiful immersive experience, the visitors can float on the water and rub-shoulders with the stars all at once.

The exhibition stimulates Van Gogh's chaotic life and portrays it wonderfully with shadow and light. The visitor is treated with the very heart of Van Gogh’s works, from his beginnings to his maturity, his sunny landscapes to his nocturnals, to his portraits and still lifes.

The itinerary traces the different phases of the artist's life, his stays in Arles, Paris or Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. The journey ends at Auvers-sur-Oise with his church, Dr. Gachet and the Wheat Field with Crows (1890).

To achieve this, state-of-the-art digital technologies with over 140 laser projectors and 50 loudspeakers were used, all mixed with thousands of canvases digitized in their smallest detail, and even animated to come alive as the visitors wander around. This visual creation is produced by Culturespaces and realized by Gianfranco Iannuzzi, Renato Gatto and Massimiliano Siccardi, with a musical collaboration with Luca Longobardi.

‘Van Gogh, La Nuit Etoilée’ is open for visitors until Dec 31, is the gallery’s second immersive art project, following a Gustav Klimt show in 2018.

Image: atelierdeslumieres