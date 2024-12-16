Published 17:20 IST, December 16th 2024
Asia's Oldest Ice-Skating Rink To Kick-Start Gliding Early This Season
The recreational pleasure of gliding over frozen iced surface, popularized as ice-skating, will begin early this year in Shimla.
Shimla Ice Skating Rink considered the oldest in Asia and landmark in Himachal Pradesh laid its foundation in circa-1920. This open-air skating paradise has always been buzzing with lovers of this artistic, and athletic form of professional sport.
Shimla's skating season begins early this year
As a result of suitable climate conditions, and clear-blue skies, skating will ensue earlier than usual.
Expressing excitement on an early kick-start to skating season, Manpreet Singh, Secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, said," It's a matter of great joy that we've been able to kickstart the season earlier than expected. Registrations are gradually increasing as schools are now closing. Our main attractions include the winter carnival and activities at the Gymkhana, scheduled from December 25 to 31," he said, according to an ANI report.
The winter carnival is a highlight of the season, featuring games and events related to ice skating. While no national events are currently planned, Singh indicated the possibility of organising them in the future. "The ongoing dry weather gives us hope for an extended skating season this year," he said.
On the present-day challenges faced by the Shimla-based skating rink, Rajat Malhotra, Organising Secretary at the Shimla Ice Skating Club, said, "The ice is layered and frozen step by step, which took time this year due to ongoing construction in the area. Despite these hurdles, this rink remains special as the oldest open-air ice-skating rink in Shimla, where generations have learnt skating."
