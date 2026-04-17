Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know How To Attract Wealth And Prosperity As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Here’s a zodiac-wise guide to what you should consider buying this Akshaya Tritiya:

Aries: Opt for something in gold or a statement bracelet, as this would attract confidence, leadership, and decisiveness.

Taurus: Heena says silver or any luxury item would be the right choice to attract stability, comfort and long-term wealth.

Gemini: Purchase books, gadgets or anything that supports skill-building, as this would enhance growth, communication and opportunities.

Cancer: The purchase of silver coins or anything significant for your home would strengthen emotional security and attract prosperity for the whole family.

Leo: Invest in statement pieces or gold jewellery, as this would boost confidence, bring status and recognition to an individual.

Virgo: Heena advises investing in items of practicality or tools that support career growth and financial planning, to ensure stability.

Libra: Enhance your personal space with home décor or invest in jewellery. This would help attract balance and harmony, while bringing luck in relationships.

Scorpio: For this sun sign, the ideal choice would be spiritual items such as Rudraksha or yantras. This would help ward off negativity and safeguard your energies in the times to come.

Sagittarius: The ideal choice would be to purchase items that enhance knowledge or tools that can support travel. This could help attract expansion, luck and new growth opportunities.

Capricorn: Invest in something solid like property or any other long-term investment, as this would help bring stability, discipline and financial abundance.

Aquarius: One should opt for gadgets or other tools that would support creativity and new ideas, paving the way for significant breakthroughs in life.

Pisces: Choose spiritual items like crystals or idols to invite peace, strengthen intuition, and enhance divine protection.