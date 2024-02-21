Advertisement

Emotions are a fundamental aspect of human experience, shaping our perceptions, behaviours, and relationships. Being in touch with your emotions and feeling them fully is not a flaw, it is just another personality trait. As per astrology, certain zodiac signs are known for their intense emotional depth and sensitivity. Here are top 5 emotional Zodiac signs, ranked.

Cancer

As the first water sign of the zodiac, Cancer is renowned for its deep emotional sensitivity and nurturing nature. Cancers are highly attuned to the feelings of others and often prioritise emotional connections and family bonds above all else. They have a strong intuitive sense and can easily pick up on the moods and energies of those around them, making them empathetic and compassionate individuals. “Their mood swings can be attributed to the Moon's ever-changing phases, which affect their emotional state”, Astroyogi writes.

Pisces

Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions, and heightened sensitivity, making them incredibly empathetic and emotionally intuitive. Pisceans are deeply connected to their emotions and the spiritual realm, often experiencing intense feelings of empathy, compassion, and creativity. They are natural dreamers and romantics, with a tendency to get lost in their emotions and fantasies.

Scorpio

Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and intensity, giving them a reputation for being the most passionate and intense sign of the zodiac. Scorpios are deeply emotional and fiercely loyal individuals who experience emotions with great intensity. They are known for their ability to delve into the depths of their own psyche and uncover hidden truths, making them both powerful and vulnerable in matters of the heart.

Leo

While Leos are often associated with confidence, charisma, and self-assurance, they also possess a deeply sensitive and emotional side. Leos are ruled by the Sun, the planet of self-expression and creativity, which imbues them with a fiery passion and a desire for recognition and validation. Leos experience emotions with great intensity, often wearing their hearts on their sleeves and seeking affirmation from others. As per Astroyogi, “While they may appear confident, they can be sensitive to criticism, as the Sun represents one's ego.”

Virgo

Virgos may not always outwardly display their emotions, but beneath their practical and analytical exterior lies a deep well of sensitivity and empathy. Virgos are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and intellect, which gives them a keen awareness of their own emotions and those of others. While they may struggle to express their feelings openly, Virgos are deeply compassionate and caring individuals who feel deeply and process emotions internally.

