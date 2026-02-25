First Mercury Retrograde Of 2026 Commences On February 26, Know How The 23-day Period Will Impact Your Zodiac Sign

It's that time of the year again! Emotions will be heightened, communication will end up in chaos, and travel will face inevitable delays, all courtesy of Mercury Retrograde. This year, the planet of communication will go into retrograde thrice in the water signs of Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio.

Representational Image | Freepik

The first Mercury retrograde of 2026 begins on February 26, ushering in a 23-day period that astrologers believe may stir communication from exes, miscommunication, resurfacing of past mistakes and emotional introspection. In Vedic astrology, Mercury, or Budh, governs intellect, speech, business, technology and analytical thinking. When the planet appears to move backwards in the sky, a phenomenon known as retrograde, its energies are said to turn inward, prompting reflection rather than rapid action.

However, the phase is not as bad as it has been portrayed online. While the phase has a reputation for chaos, it can also be an opportunity to reassess, reconnect and realign with your goals. Additionally, some signs are said to benefit during the cosmic change.

Here’s how this retrograde phase could influence your zodiac sign, as per Vogue.

Advertisement

Aries

During the time Mercury is in retrograde, it is advised for Arians to take it easy. Consider this as the Universe's sign to slow down and take the time to rest.

Advertisement

Taurus

Financial planning requires caution. Patience will help you stay grounded. This is a good time to give back to the community.

Gemini

As Mercury is your ruling planet, you may feel this phase strongly. Take the time to think objectively and shift your focus to work for a fruitful result.

Cancer

Health and daily routines need attention. Take a break from routine and spend time introspecting on different facets of your life.

Leo

Creative blocks or delays may test your patience. Rework unfinished ideas rather than starting afresh. Trust your gut and go with your instincts rather than relying on external feedback.

Virgo

Old relationships and people from the past might surface. Take your time to analyse the situation well before making any commitment.

Libra

The retrograde phase is not all bad for you. Balance will be restored in areas that matter the most. Take less on your plate so that your days go more smoothly.

Scorpio

This is a creatively fruitful time for you. Use your days wisely and rely on your life experience to show you the next steps.

Sagittarius

Personal goals might feel delayed. Use this time for self-reflection and refining long-term visions rather than pushing forward aggressively. Social circles and friendships may face misunderstandings.

Capricorn

You will have a challenging time responding to situations around you. Keep patience. Meditation and journaling can help you process lingering thoughts.

Aquarius

Be cautious with spending and investments. Reassess budgets and avoid risky financial commitments during this period.

Pisces