Full Moon In Leo In February: These 4 Zodiac Signs Will The Open Doors To Romance

February’s full moon is known as the Snow Moon. The name has been ascribed to this celestial event because the second month of the year has historically witnessed the highest levels of snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere. Astrologically speaking, this period is about to shake up the love life of four zodiac signs as Snow Moon will enter Leo.

Leo rules the heart, and under this moon, we are encouraged to get quiet and be brave enough to believe that love is a self-renewing resource we need not compete, perform or beg for. This Full Moon activates bold romantic energy and encourages people to go after who and what they want. Four zodiac signs will witness the affect of Snow Moon in Leo.

With the full moon entering Leo in February, certain zodiac signs will experience major changes in their love lives | Image: Freeepik

Also read: These 5 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Be The Best Party Hosts

Advertisement

Leo

During this period, the magnetism of Leos will peak. However, not every relationship needs to romantically encouraged. It is easy to get overwhelmed at the idea of forming a new romantic bond with a potential partner, but this doesn't mean desperation and Leos must take note to protect their self worth before committing.

Libra

During this period, Libras will be on the lookout for serious connections and cutting off ties with uninspiring suitors will be easier. It is better to reflect on what you truly want in a partner and then go after it.

Advertisement

Opportunities for new romance can open up for Libras | Image: Freepik

Scorpio

Scorpios are on the lookout for something serious and this period might be fulfilling for them, romantically speaking. It is advised that Scorpios remain extra mindful to stay grounded and make space for equal dialogue.

Aquarius