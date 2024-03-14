Advertisement

Gemstones have long been associated with various healing properties, including the ability to attract wealth, abundance, and prosperity. While their mystical powers are subject to belief and interpretation, many people throughout history have turned to gemstones for their symbolic significance and perceived ability to influence financial success. Here are some gemstones believed to bring money and prosperity, according to Astrology site Astroyogi.

Blue sapphire

Blue sapphire is known for its deep blue hue and is often associated with wisdom, intuition, and prosperity. It is believed to attract financial abundance and opportunities for success while promoting mental clarity and focus. Blue sapphire is considered a powerful stone for manifesting wealth and achieving financial goals.

Blue sapphire | Image: Unsplash

Pearl

Pearls have been treasured for their beauty and rarity for centuries and are believed to symbolise purity, integrity, and prosperity. They are associated with the moon and water, representing intuition, emotional balance, and abundance. Pearls are thought to attract wealth and prosperity while promoting inner peace and harmony.

Yellow sapphire

Yellow sapphire is revered for its bright yellow colour and is known as the "stone of wisdom" and "stone of prosperity." It is believed to attract wealth, success, and good fortune while enhancing creativity, intuition, and self-confidence. Yellow sapphire is associated with the solar plexus chakra, promoting empowerment and abundance.

Emerald

Emeralds are prized for their vibrant green colour and are often called the "stone of abundance" and "stone of successful love." They are believed to attract wealth, prosperity, and abundance while fostering growth, renewal, and vitality. Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra, promoting emotional balance and generosity.

Emerald | Image: Unsplash

Tiger's eye

Tiger's eye is a powerful stone for manifesting wealth and prosperity while promoting courage, strength, and confidence. Its golden-brown colour and chatoyant effect resemble the eye of a tiger, symbolising protection and abundance. Tiger's eye is believed to attract opportunities for financial growth and success while providing grounding and stability.