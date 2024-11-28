Is there a 13th zodiac sign? Know All About Ophiuchus

Any mention to someone relatively interested in astrology would scratch his head at the mention of a 13th zodiac sign. Well, if you take more interest and are even aware about moon cycle, we are sure that a query like this would irk the astrologer in you.

For those who find the possibility of a 13th zodiac impossible it's a given why as the entire calendar year is accounted for in terms of zodiac signs.

Ophiuchus. Image credit: Pinterest

Here's what you need to know about Ophiuchus

Every zodiac sign is linked to a constellation, 12 of which everyone is already acquainted with. The tricky is bit the difference that lies between Astrology, and Astronomy. Ophiuchus has its own pertinence in astronomy, however when it comes to astrological order the Babylon's stuck with 12, one for each month. 3,000 years ago.

As per dates, Ophiuchus lies between November 29, and December 17, and has never been considered by spiritual gurus as 12 zodiac signs. The intrigue behind Ophiuchus keeps popping up since the 70's. The US space research agency NASA has made several clarifications over the years, informing netizens about not meddling with astrological pillars while conducting their scientific interests.

Ophiuchus, represents a muscular man straddling a serpent-like creature. Image credit: Pinterest