Mobile Numerology: Does Your Personality Depend On Your Phone Number? Find Out

In this digital world, we can't imagine our lives without a phone. It has become one of the essentials for us. But have you ever wondered that our mobile numbers have a significant influence on our lives? Well! Numerology reveals our phone number reflects our communication energy and style.

Often, spooky synchronicities can be revealed when we work out our phone's communication number, as this can often be the same as our birth or life path number.

What is a lifepath number?

A lifepath number is a core concept in numerology, derived from birth date, that is believed to represent one’s life purpose, strengths, and challenges.

How to calculate the communication number?

According to Michele Knight, working out what your communication number is based on your current phone number, which can be calculated in the following steps:

Step 1: Add up all the digits of your phone number.

Step 2: Now, reduce the number to a single digit.

For example, if your mobile number is 07737769972.

Then you would add 0+7+7+3+7+7+6+9+9+7+2 = 64.

6+4 = 10 = 1.

Therefore, your communication number is 1.

What does your Communication number reveal about you?

Number 1: Power, authority and command.

Number 2: Caretaker, artistic, and romantic.

Number 3: Expansion, ambitious and spiritual leaders.

Number 4: Smart, intellectual, and sharp-minded.

Number 5: Businessman, adventurous, and adaptable.

Number 6: Family-oriented, interested in music and art.

Number 7: Well-organised, thinkers, and hard workers.

Number 8: Wealthy, intelligent, and hardworking.