Pluto In Retrograde: Next 5 Months Signal Caution For All Zodiac Signs - Here's All You Need To Know

In astrology, planet movements are often linked with shifts in energy and behaviour, and one of the most talked-about phases is Pluto retrograde. Unlike other fast-moving planets, Pluto’s movement is extremely slow. This slow-paced movement makes the retrograde phase feel more intense and long-lasting. This year's retrograde begins on May 6 and will remain until mid-October.

Why is it linked with transformation and growth?

Since the planet is associated with transformation and power, the retrograde phase is believed to push individuals toward reflection, growth, and inner healing. Inner reflection

Retrograde causes the energy to turn inward, which encourages self-analysis and emotional awareness in people.

Pluto retrograde is linked to transformation and inner change | Image: Freepik

Leads to personal growth

Since energy is disrupted, changes might feel uncomfortable, but they will help in long-term emotional development.

Transformation in life

Since the planet is linked to eternal return, it might help in breaking the old patterns and acknowledging them.

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Forces you to confront hidden issues

Pluto Retrograde brings suppressed emotions to the surface, which will help in encouraging letting go of control or fear.

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What to avoid during retrograde?