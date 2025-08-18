Purnima & Solar Eclipse Coinciding On the Same Day After 19 Years | Know Special Meaning, Timings, Do’s and Don’ts

Bharadapada Purnima and Lunar Eclipse on September 7 are going to take place on the same date. In astrology, this coincidence occurs once in 19 years. The most special thing about the coincidence is the timing and multiple places in the various continents where it will be visible the most, which include parts of Asia, Europe, Australia, Africa and America.

According to astrologers, this is not a good time to start anything auspicious as the moon is at its highest state during this phase, which can become extremely influential. Therefore, astrologers suggest taking special precautions on this day of the lunar eclipse during the Sutak period ( a period of impurity or mourning observed after birth or death with specific rules for family members).

What happens during the eclipse period scientifically?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

The time of the eclipse will last for 3 hours and 28 minutes. During this period, the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and completely covers the moon with its shadow. Due to this, the moon sometimes appears red or takes on a completely dark form.

What is the timing?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

The lunar eclipse will be from 1:40 AM to 11:38 AM on 7th September. During the same day, at 9:58 PM, the second lunar eclipse of the year will begin. On the 8th September, the lunar eclipse will end.

What should you keep in mind?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

1) Donate to charity on the day of the eclipse to honour the ancestors.

2) Protect the body from any injury or scratches.

3) Drink water only after putting Kusha grass in it.

4) Pregnant women must read religious texts.

What not to do during an eclipse?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

1) If possible, stay indoors and do not watch the eclipse.

2) During the Sutak period, auspicious endeavours and eating are prohibited.

3) It is recommended not to use any sharp objects like a knife, scissors or needle.

4) During the eclipse, workshipping and recitation should not be done.