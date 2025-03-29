Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Timing, And How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Live Stream Online In India

Surya Grahan 2025: A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sunlight and casting a shadow on the Earth. This year, the first solar eclipse of the year will finally appear on March 29, 2025, approximately at 2:20:43 PM IST and last until 6:13:45 PM IST.

Solar eclipse. Image: Freepik.

Will India witness a Surya Grahan in 2025?

The partial solar eclipse of 2025 will be visible from countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, North America, and South America.

However, due to the time difference, the partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The good news is that with advancements in technology, you can watch solar eclipses live, yes, you read that right!

How to watch the Solar Eclipse live stream online in India?

A solar eclipse is a fascinating spectacle, but it’s also of great importance to scientists as it allows them to study the sun's corona. If you are going to miss the chance to witness this anticipated event in person, don’t worry, several platforms will host live streams to showcase the first solar eclipse of the year.