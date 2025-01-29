Surya Grahan 2025: When Will The First Solar Eclipse Of The Year Be Visible In India? All You Need To Know

The second fortnight of the month falls on January 29, 2025, which has led to speculation about whether a solar eclipse will occur on this day.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

(Surya Grahan 2025. Image: Pexels)

A solar eclipse occurs only during the new moon phase, when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight partially or completely.

“During a Solar Eclipse, the Moon’s shadow on Earth’s surface is only about 300 miles (480 km) wide. The shadow consists of two parts: the umbra, where the Sun is completely blocked, and the penumbra, where the Sun is partially obscured. People in the umbra will see a total eclipse, while people in the penumbra will see a partial eclipse. Though the shadow is narrow and the total eclipse lasts for only minutes, our planet rotates fast enough to bring the shadow a third of the way around Earth’s surface before the Moon moves out of alignment with the Sun,” explains NASA.

When is the first Solar Eclipse of 2025?

There are four types of solar eclipses - Total Solar Eclipse, Annular Solar Eclipse, Partial Solar Eclipse, and Hybrid Solar Eclipse. In 2025, there will be two solar eclipses in which the first will fall on March 29, 2025 (UTC) – a Partial Solar Eclipse, visible in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Arctic Ocean.

And, the second Solar Eclipse will fall on September 21, 2025 (UTC) – a Partial Solar Eclipse, visible in Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean.

(When is the first Solar Eclipse of 2025? Image: Pexels)

Is there a Solar Eclipse on January 29, 2025?