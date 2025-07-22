Unlock Your Inner Truth: Discover the Power of Your Soul Urge Number in Numerology

Updated 22 July 2025 at 19:07 IST
In numerology, the soul urge number, also known as the heart’s desire number, reveals a person’s innermost desires, passions and motivations. It represents what truly makes an individual happy and fulfilled on a soul level.
Step 1: According to the numerologists, to calculate this number, you need to first translate the vowels in your name into numbers using the numerology letter-to-number system that is given below:
| A=1 | E=5 | I = 9 | O =6 | U =3 |
Step 2: Add up these numbers and boil them all down to a single number, or what we call a master number, such as 11 or 22.
The soul urge number tells what your soul needs to be happy. It also guides you to show which experiences in your life will bring fulfilment or satisfaction. Each number, from 1 to 9, including the master number, carries a unique meaning, which is given below:
Soul Number 1
Leadership, independence, ambition
Soul Number 2
Harmony, balance, cooperation and partnership
Soul Number 3
Creative, self-expression, communication
Soul Number 4
Stability, Practicality, and hard work
Soul Number 5
Freedom, adventure, new experience
Soul Number 6
Nurturing, caring, harmony
Soul Number 7
Seeking Knowledge, spirituality, and introspection
Soul Number 8:
Ambition, Success, power
Soul Number 9
Humanitarianism, compassion, serving others
Soul Number 11
Spiritual Awareness, intuition, sensitivity
Soul Number 22
Master builder, pragmatic, visionary
Soul Number 33
Master teacher, compassionate, nurturing
Published 22 July 2025 at 19:07 IST