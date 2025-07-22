Unlock Your Inner Truth: Discover the Power of Your Soul Urge Number in Numerology

In numerology, the soul urge number, also known as the heart’s desire number, reveals a person’s innermost desires, passions and motivations. It represents what truly makes an individual happy and fulfilled on a soul level.

How to calculate the soul urge number?

Step 1: According to the numerologists, to calculate this number, you need to first translate the vowels in your name into numbers using the numerology letter-to-number system that is given below:

| A=1 | E=5 | I = 9 | O =6 | U =3 |

Step 2: Add up these numbers and boil them all down to a single number, or what we call a master number, such as 11 or 22.

What does the soul urge number reveal about your personality?

The soul urge number tells what your soul needs to be happy. It also guides you to show which experiences in your life will bring fulfilment or satisfaction. Each number, from 1 to 9, including the master number, carries a unique meaning, which is given below:

Soul Number 1

Leadership, independence, ambition

Soul Number 2

Harmony, balance, cooperation and partnership

Soul Number 3

Creative, self-expression, communication

Soul Number 4

Stability, Practicality, and hard work

Soul Number 5

Freedom, adventure, new experience

Soul Number 6

Nurturing, caring, harmony

Soul Number 7

Seeking Knowledge, spirituality, and introspection

Soul Number 8:

Ambition, Success, power

Soul Number 9

Humanitarianism, compassion, serving others

Soul Number 11

Spiritual Awareness, intuition, sensitivity

Soul Number 22

Master builder, pragmatic, visionary

Soul Number 33