Author Ruskin Bond, 91, Hospitalised In Dehradun After Experiencing Discomfort In Leg

Renowned author Ruskin Bond has been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun due to discomfort in his leg.

He is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

Bond's family members said that one of Ruskin Bond's legs has weakened, causing difficulty in walking. They added that he is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next few days.

Born on May 19, 1934, in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Ruskin Bond is known for his captivating stories. Over several decades, he has written many novels, short stories, essays, and children's books. His writing often reflects the peaceful landscapes of his early years in the hills.

Bond published his first novel, titled "The Room on the Roof" at the very young age of 17. The novel won the prestigious John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. He is known for his love for nature, small towns, and children. His work collection expands to over 500 short stories, novels, essays, and poems.

His style of writing is focused on telling stories of life in small towns, feel-good stories with deep meaning hidden between the lines, evoking nostalgia, etc.

Some of Ruskin Bond's most significant works include novels such as "Vagrants in the Valley", "A Flight of Pigeons", "The Blue Umbrella," and, of course, his award-winning debut novel, "The Room on the Roof."

He has written countless heartwarming short stories, including "The Night Train at Deoli," "Time Stops at Shamli," and "Delhi Is Not Far."

His poems and essays, such as "Rain in the Mountains" and "A Book of Simple Living," have also earned him global recognition.

91-year-old Ruskin Bond has charmed readers of all ages with his beloved characters. His writing is simple, nostalgic, and deeply evocative. He has received many awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Padma Bhushan, the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize, and the Padma Shri.