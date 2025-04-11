Baisakhi 2025: Date, Time, History, Significance and Wishes to Share

Baisakhi 2025: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is an important harvest festival celebrated mainly in Punjab and other parts of North India. It marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the start of the harvest season. The festival is full of color, energy, and joy, with people dressing up in traditional clothes, dancing to folk music, and sharing festive meals.

Baisakhi 2025 Date and Time

This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on Monday, April 14, 2025, according to Drik Panchang.

The Vaishakhi Sankranti moment will take place at 9:30 PM on April 13.

Why Baisakhi Is Celebrated?

Baisakhi holds great importance for both farmers and Sikhs. It celebrates the harvest of the Rabi crop, making it a joyful time for farmers to thank God for a good harvest.

For Sikhs, Baisakhi is deeply religious. In 1699, the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the Khalsa Panth (the community of committed Sikhs) in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. On this day, he also announced that the Guru Granth Sahib would be the eternal guide for Sikhs, ending the tradition of human Gurus. He promoted equality by removing caste differences within the Sikh community.

How People Celebrate Baisakhi

On Baisakhi, people visit Gurudwaras to offer prayers and take part in kirtans (devotional singing) and langars (community meals). Families gather for celebrations, prepare delicious food, and enjoy traditional Punjabi dishes like kada prasad, kadhi, and meethe peele chawal. Folk dances like Bhangra and Gidda are performed, and many cultural events and fairs are held.

Wishes to Share on Baisakhi 2025

Here are some simple wishes you can share with loved ones:

Wishing you joy, peace, and prosperity this Baisakhi!

May this Baisakhi bring happiness, good health, and a bountiful harvest.

Happy Baisakhi! May the new year bring new hopes and new beginnings.

Celebrate this festival with love, laughter, and good food.