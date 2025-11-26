10-step Routine Does Not Work: Celebrity Makeup Artist Namrata Soni's Hot Take on Modern Skincare Trends

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni sparked a vital conversation on modern-day beauty standards, stressing that India's weather conditions, lifestyles, and skin types may have made the much-followed "10-step skincare routine" unsuitable for many people.

In a conversation with ANI, Namrata, while reflecting on the industry's evolving expectations, also mentioned the rise of "botox and filters".

"We live in a country where the 10-step skincare routine does not work because we have a lot of humidity. So that means after step one itself, you're perspiring. Imagine you're putting that on, then you're sweating, then you're putting on another. So you're like literally putting sweat between each layer of your skin. It's crazy. Just keep it simple. Cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and eye cream at night. That's all you need," Namrata said.

Noting that heavy filter culture has created pressure on people to constantly appear flawless, Namrata added, "We live in a world of Botox and fillers and surgeries. It's so easy with lasers and CO2 to have that kind of skin today."

She emphasised how Indians with a lot of elasticity and melatonin in their skin don't face the quick wrath of ageing, which she explained requires women to start a proper skincare routine from their mid-20s.

"Mid-20s is when you start a skincare routine. I mean, people have started at 16 and 14, which I don't understand. I don't understand girls going to Sephora and buying skincare at 14 and 16. But I would say like 23, 24. And it does not have to be a crazy routine. It just could be an amazing moisturiser meant for your skin type and a lip balm, and a sunscreen," she said.

A renowned makeup artist, Namrata Soni, is known for working alongside several Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, and others.

In the most recent, Namrata also created the stunning bridal look for Netra Mantena.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRbaptuAocY/

Netra, the daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, got married to Superorder co-founder Vamsi Gadiraju in a grand and star-studded ceremony in Udaipur.

Known for her signature soft-glam aesthetic and meticulous attention to detail, Soni crafted a red lehenga look that perfectly complemented the grandeur of the royal setting while also keeping Netra's natural elegance at the forefront. (ANI)

